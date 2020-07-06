All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2908 Ridgebend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2908 Ridgebend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2908 Ridgebend Drive

2908 Ridgebend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2908 Ridgebend Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Completely updated 4 bedroom home on gorgeous treed corner lot in desirable Grapevine neighborhood. Enter this home to hand scraped hardwoods and a wonderful floor plan plan. Master bedroom down with updated bathroom. Stunning kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Second large living area could be game or media room with wet bar. Three bedrooms upstairs. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. Property is also for sale MLS # 14030148.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 Ridgebend Drive have any available units?
2908 Ridgebend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2908 Ridgebend Drive have?
Some of 2908 Ridgebend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2908 Ridgebend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2908 Ridgebend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 Ridgebend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2908 Ridgebend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2908 Ridgebend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2908 Ridgebend Drive offers parking.
Does 2908 Ridgebend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 Ridgebend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 Ridgebend Drive have a pool?
No, 2908 Ridgebend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2908 Ridgebend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2908 Ridgebend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 Ridgebend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 Ridgebend Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary