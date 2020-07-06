2908 Ridgebend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Completely updated 4 bedroom home on gorgeous treed corner lot in desirable Grapevine neighborhood. Enter this home to hand scraped hardwoods and a wonderful floor plan plan. Master bedroom down with updated bathroom. Stunning kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Second large living area could be game or media room with wet bar. Three bedrooms upstairs. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. Property is also for sale MLS # 14030148.