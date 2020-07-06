2908 Ridgebend Drive

Completely updated 4 bedroom home on gorgeous treed corner lot in desirable Grapevine neighborhood. Enter this home to hand scraped hardwoods and a wonderful floor plan plan. Master bedroom down with updated bathroom. Stunning kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & granite countertops. Second large living area could be game or media room with wet bar. Three bedrooms upstairs. Private fenced backyard with covered patio. Property is also for sale MLS # 14030148.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
