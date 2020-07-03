All apartments in Grapevine
2807 Woodhaven Drive

2807 Woodhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Woodhaven Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with Carroll Award Winning schools. YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. NEW FLOORING & REMODELED master bathroom. New Pictures coming. Home has been just painted and new carpet has been installed in second floor. Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath. Home features 3 living & 2 dining areas and a large master suite and walk-in closet. Open plan with kitchen open to breakfast area and spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen: granite counter, Stainless Steel refrigerator and sink. Newer ovens and electric cooktop. Good size secondary bedrooms and a flex- game room in second level. Lots of natural light in this home. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the owner's pet deposit policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Woodhaven Drive have any available units?
2807 Woodhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 Woodhaven Drive have?
Some of 2807 Woodhaven Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Woodhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Woodhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Woodhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2807 Woodhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2807 Woodhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Woodhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2807 Woodhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Woodhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Woodhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2807 Woodhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Woodhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2807 Woodhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Woodhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 Woodhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

