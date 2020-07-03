2807 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home with Carroll Award Winning schools. YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. NEW FLOORING & REMODELED master bathroom. New Pictures coming. Home has been just painted and new carpet has been installed in second floor. Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath. Home features 3 living & 2 dining areas and a large master suite and walk-in closet. Open plan with kitchen open to breakfast area and spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen: granite counter, Stainless Steel refrigerator and sink. Newer ovens and electric cooktop. Good size secondary bedrooms and a flex- game room in second level. Lots of natural light in this home. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the owner's pet deposit policy.