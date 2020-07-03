2807 Woodhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home with Carroll Award Winning schools. YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. NEW FLOORING & REMODELED master bathroom. New Pictures coming. Home has been just painted and new carpet has been installed in second floor. Spacious 4 bed, 3 bath. Home features 3 living & 2 dining areas and a large master suite and walk-in closet. Open plan with kitchen open to breakfast area and spacious living room with fireplace. Kitchen: granite counter, Stainless Steel refrigerator and sink. Newer ovens and electric cooktop. Good size secondary bedrooms and a flex- game room in second level. Lots of natural light in this home. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the owner's pet deposit policy.