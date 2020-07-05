All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2692 Pinehurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2692 Pinehurst Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:34 PM

2692 Pinehurst Drive

2692 Pinehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2692 Pinehurst Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051
Lakeside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath for lease in Southlake Carroll school district. Home features 3 living areas, 2 dining areas and a large master suite with separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Monthly lease rate of $3,100 includes yard maintenance, security alarm monitoring, and quarterly air filter change, garage door lubrication and pest control service. ALL NEW WINDOWS AND NEW CARPET installed in August 2018. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the owner's pet deposit policy. Tenants to verify schools and room dimensions. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2692 Pinehurst Drive have any available units?
2692 Pinehurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2692 Pinehurst Drive have?
Some of 2692 Pinehurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2692 Pinehurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2692 Pinehurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2692 Pinehurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2692 Pinehurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2692 Pinehurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2692 Pinehurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2692 Pinehurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2692 Pinehurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2692 Pinehurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2692 Pinehurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2692 Pinehurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2692 Pinehurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2692 Pinehurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2692 Pinehurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary