2692 Pinehurst Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bed, 3.5 bath for lease in Southlake Carroll school district. Home features 3 living areas, 2 dining areas and a large master suite with separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. Monthly lease rate of $3,100 includes yard maintenance, security alarm monitoring, and quarterly air filter change, garage door lubrication and pest control service. ALL NEW WINDOWS AND NEW CARPET installed in August 2018. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with the owner's pet deposit policy. Tenants to verify schools and room dimensions. Available for immediate occupancy.