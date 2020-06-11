All apartments in Grapevine
2633 Eagle Drive
2633 Eagle Drive

Location

2633 Eagle Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Immaculate townhome in GATED community on premium golf course lot. Engineered wood floors in living room and dining room. Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, smooth cooktop & bkfst bar open to large living area. Study tucked behind double doors. Master with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, WIC and balcony overlooking yard and golf course. Neutral tones, extensive crown molding, decorator lighting and energy efficient features for low utility bills. Close to dining, shopping and less than 7 miles from DFW airport. Covered patio and wrought iron fence with views of golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Eagle Drive have any available units?
2633 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 2633 Eagle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2633 Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2633 Eagle Drive offer parking?
No, 2633 Eagle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2633 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 2633 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2633 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.

