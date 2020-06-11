2633 Eagle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Immaculate townhome in GATED community on premium golf course lot. Engineered wood floors in living room and dining room. Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, smooth cooktop & bkfst bar open to large living area. Study tucked behind double doors. Master with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks, WIC and balcony overlooking yard and golf course. Neutral tones, extensive crown molding, decorator lighting and energy efficient features for low utility bills. Close to dining, shopping and less than 7 miles from DFW airport. Covered patio and wrought iron fence with views of golf course.