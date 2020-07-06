All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated October 10 2019 at 8:08 AM

2204 Chatam Hill Street

2204 Chatam Hill St · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Chatam Hill St, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,352 sq ft, 1 story home in Grapevine! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Chatam Hill Street have any available units?
2204 Chatam Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Chatam Hill Street have?
Some of 2204 Chatam Hill Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Chatam Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Chatam Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Chatam Hill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Chatam Hill Street is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill Street offer parking?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill Street does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill Street have a pool?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Chatam Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 Chatam Hill Street does not have units with dishwashers.

