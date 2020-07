Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Carroll ISD! New landscaping, interior walls repainted, all bathrooms remodeled, new carpet, designer light fixtures, hardware replaced throughout home, new blinds. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. See through fireplace between living areas.Includes back patio overlooking beautifully landscaped backyard with patio table, umbrella and 4 chairs. HVAC replaced in 2018. Hurry...this one will go fast!