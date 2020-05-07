212 Austin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment home, supplied with range, dishwasher & refrigerator. Quiet residential community. Walking distance to Historic Main St with shopping, entertainment, restaurants and nightlife. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/583494?source=marketing. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.