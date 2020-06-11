2101 Sierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2-4 on corner lot in desirable Grapevine- Colleyville ISD! Beautiful granite counters throughout, high ceilings, parking for RV-Boat, detached workshop & so much more! Spacious 18x16 family room has a classic brick woodburning fireplace, decorative wood beams and tiled floors - great for those with allergies! Lovely dining area boasts two double bay windows for loads of natural light. Attractive kitchen has rich cabinetry, pretty tiled backsplash and built-in microwave. Nice bedrooms, private master bath has separate shower, inviting backyard, huge workshop w electricity, extra parking and tons of options!