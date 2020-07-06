All apartments in Grapevine
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1900 Bentwood Court
Last updated March 26 2019 at 5:53 PM

1900 Bentwood Court

1900 Bentwood Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Bentwood Ct, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hello Grapevine! Corner lot walking distance to Mustang Panther Stadium this house will be your last stop because it has it all, a small space for office, great sized yard with covered patio, master suite complete with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet! Not to mention the bright open kitchen with a huge pantry and laundry room perfect for doing laundry on Sunday funday! Owner will install a brand new air filter that last for 1 year upon move in at an additional $100 cost but you won't have to replace air filter monthly. Great opportunity you don't want to miss so see it today so you can start moving tomorrow, easy online application too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Bentwood Court have any available units?
1900 Bentwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Bentwood Court have?
Some of 1900 Bentwood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Bentwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Bentwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Bentwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Bentwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1900 Bentwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Bentwood Court offers parking.
Does 1900 Bentwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Bentwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Bentwood Court have a pool?
No, 1900 Bentwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Bentwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1900 Bentwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Bentwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Bentwood Court has units with dishwashers.

