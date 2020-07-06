1900 Bentwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Hello Grapevine! Corner lot walking distance to Mustang Panther Stadium this house will be your last stop because it has it all, a small space for office, great sized yard with covered patio, master suite complete with garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet! Not to mention the bright open kitchen with a huge pantry and laundry room perfect for doing laundry on Sunday funday! Owner will install a brand new air filter that last for 1 year upon move in at an additional $100 cost but you won't have to replace air filter monthly. Great opportunity you don't want to miss so see it today so you can start moving tomorrow, easy online application too!