Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1804 Sandalwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1804 Sandalwood Lane

1804 Sandalwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Sandalwood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
LEASE...RENT-TO-OWN...OWNER FINANCING! New roof & professionally landscaped lawn. Entering in the grand foyer, take in the soaring, cathedral ceilings w-abundant natural light. Get ready for Cooking Club in your gourmet kitchen- perfectly positioned btwn formal living & dining room, next to the cozy family den. Well-appointed, executive office allows you to work from home. After munckins are tucked in to their own bedrooms, escape to your monsterously large Master Suite! Enjoy warm fires on cold nights, soak away stress in the remodeled bathroom, just don't get lost in the 150 sf Custom Closet! Hurry & See today, or you won't be enjoying your weekends by thebackyard firepit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Sandalwood Lane have any available units?
1804 Sandalwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1804 Sandalwood Lane have?
Some of 1804 Sandalwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Sandalwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Sandalwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Sandalwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1804 Sandalwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1804 Sandalwood Lane offer parking?
No, 1804 Sandalwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1804 Sandalwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Sandalwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Sandalwood Lane have a pool?
No, 1804 Sandalwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Sandalwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1804 Sandalwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Sandalwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1804 Sandalwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

