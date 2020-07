Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 3-2-2 in the heart of DFW, Grapevine! House is immaculately kept, open, light & bright! Kitchen and breakfast area overlook large living area and back patio. Neutral colors, newish carpet, cermic tile, great floor plan. Large patio perfect for entertaining, BBQ-ing and just relaxing. House is ready now for a new tenant. Tenant to verify all rooms sizes. Come see today