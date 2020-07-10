All apartments in Grapevine
1505 Bellaire Drive

Location

1505 Bellaire Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great Location and easy access. Restaurants, stores, walking distance. This half of duplex unit has been remodeled and is just shy of 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Appliances include refrigerator, oven cook top range. washer and dryer hook ups in laundry room just off kitchen. Unit has its own large private fenced backyard. 2 car covered carport. Will Lease yearly with lease renewing month to month when completed. Pets are allowed with breed and size restrictions. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all info. Agent not responsible for inaccuracies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

