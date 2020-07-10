1505 Bellaire Drive

Amenities

Great Location and easy access. Restaurants, stores, walking distance. This half of duplex unit has been remodeled and is just shy of 1000 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Appliances include refrigerator, oven cook top range. washer and dryer hook ups in laundry room just off kitchen. Unit has its own large private fenced backyard. 2 car covered carport. Will Lease yearly with lease renewing month to month when completed. Pets are allowed with breed and size restrictions. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all info. Agent not responsible for inaccuracies.