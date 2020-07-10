All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 1405 Thistlewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1405 Thistlewood Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:40 AM

1405 Thistlewood Lane

1405 Thistlewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1405 Thistlewood Lane, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see how close the three bedroom home is to Lake Grapevine and Oak Grove Park. All three bedrooms are upstairs with two baths with a half bath downstairs. The family room and kitchen are private from the formal front room and front door. Covered patio allows you to enjoy the backyard even when it is sunny outside. Some touch up repairs are in progress - so please excuse the dust.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Thistlewood Lane have any available units?
1405 Thistlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Thistlewood Lane have?
Some of 1405 Thistlewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Thistlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Thistlewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Thistlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Thistlewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1405 Thistlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Thistlewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1405 Thistlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Thistlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Thistlewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1405 Thistlewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Thistlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Thistlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Thistlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Thistlewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary