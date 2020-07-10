1405 Thistlewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come see how close the three bedroom home is to Lake Grapevine and Oak Grove Park. All three bedrooms are upstairs with two baths with a half bath downstairs. The family room and kitchen are private from the formal front room and front door. Covered patio allows you to enjoy the backyard even when it is sunny outside. Some touch up repairs are in progress - so please excuse the dust.