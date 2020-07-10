1405 Thistlewood Lane

Come see how close the three bedroom home is to Lake Grapevine and Oak Grove Park. All three bedrooms are upstairs with two baths with a half bath downstairs. The family room and kitchen are private from the formal front room and front door. Covered patio allows you to enjoy the backyard even when it is sunny outside. Some touch up repairs are in progress - so please excuse the dust.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
