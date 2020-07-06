All apartments in Grapevine
Grapevine, TX
1251 W Hudgins Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:56 PM

1251 W Hudgins Street

1251 West Hudgins Street · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Location

1251 West Hudgins Street, Grapevine, TX 76051
College Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located just east of Baylor Medical Center and only a mile from downtown Grapevine. Close to Lake Grapevine and walk and bike trails. The home is full of natural light, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, new carpet, and 2 car garage with extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in this open floor plan or relax in the living room by the cozy fireplace. The split bedroom floor plan has the master downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator is included and a new Bosch dishwasher was added in 2018. Great outdoor space with privacy fence, and sprinkler system. Home is in the highly sought-after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping. Won't last long. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 W Hudgins Street have any available units?
1251 W Hudgins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 W Hudgins Street have?
Some of 1251 W Hudgins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 W Hudgins Street currently offering any rent specials?
1251 W Hudgins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 W Hudgins Street pet-friendly?
No, 1251 W Hudgins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1251 W Hudgins Street offer parking?
Yes, 1251 W Hudgins Street offers parking.
Does 1251 W Hudgins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 W Hudgins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 W Hudgins Street have a pool?
No, 1251 W Hudgins Street does not have a pool.
Does 1251 W Hudgins Street have accessible units?
No, 1251 W Hudgins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 W Hudgins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 W Hudgins Street has units with dishwashers.

