1251 W Hudgins Street

Located just east of Baylor Medical Center and only a mile from downtown Grapevine. Close to Lake Grapevine and walk and bike trails. The home is full of natural light, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, new carpet, and 2 car garage with extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in this open floor plan or relax in the living room by the cozy fireplace. The split bedroom floor plan has the master downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs. Refrigerator is included and a new Bosch dishwasher was added in 2018. Great outdoor space with privacy fence, and sprinkler system. Home is in the highly sought-after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping. Won't last long. Must see!