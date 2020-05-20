1235 Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning home in prestigious Lake Pointe. Superior architecture K.Hov home still looks new with rich hardwoods throughout main level & up curved staircase, 2 story stone fireplace, natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite, 42 inch raised cabinetry, GE Monogram energy star appliances including dbl ovens, gas cooktop. Lg. Master suite & Luxury bath. Secondary downstairs bedrm on first floor. Upstairs are large secondary bedrooms w-jack n jill bath & walk in closets, media room pre-wired for sound & media, game room & half bath. Private backyard with covered patio. Green belt & jogging & bike trails to Grapevine Lake. Historical downtown Grapevine. Award winning schools! And so much more!!