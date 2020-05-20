1235 Canyon

Amenities
Stunning home in prestigious Lake Pointe. Superior architecture K.Hov home still looks new with rich hardwoods throughout main level & up curved staircase, 2 story stone fireplace, natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite, 42 inch raised cabinetry, GE Monogram energy star appliances including dbl ovens, gas cooktop. Lg. Master suite & Luxury bath. Secondary downstairs bedrm on first floor. Upstairs are large secondary bedrooms w-jack n jill bath & walk in closets, media room pre-wired for sound & media, game room & half bath. Private backyard with covered patio. Green belt & jogging & bike trails to Grapevine Lake. Historical downtown Grapevine. Award winning schools! And so much more!!