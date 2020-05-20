All apartments in Grapevine
1235 Canyon

1235 Canyon Lk · No Longer Available
Location

1235 Canyon Lk, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning home in prestigious Lake Pointe. Superior architecture K.Hov home still looks new with rich hardwoods throughout main level & up curved staircase, 2 story stone fireplace, natural lighting. Gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite, 42 inch raised cabinetry, GE Monogram energy star appliances including dbl ovens, gas cooktop. Lg. Master suite & Luxury bath. Secondary downstairs bedrm on first floor. Upstairs are large secondary bedrooms w-jack n jill bath & walk in closets, media room pre-wired for sound & media, game room & half bath. Private backyard with covered patio. Green belt & jogging & bike trails to Grapevine Lake. Historical downtown Grapevine. Award winning schools! And so much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 Canyon have any available units?
1235 Canyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 Canyon have?
Some of 1235 Canyon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
1235 Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 Canyon pet-friendly?
No, 1235 Canyon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1235 Canyon offer parking?
Yes, 1235 Canyon offers parking.
Does 1235 Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 Canyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 Canyon have a pool?
No, 1235 Canyon does not have a pool.
Does 1235 Canyon have accessible units?
No, 1235 Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 Canyon has units with dishwashers.

