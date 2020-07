Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Grapevine location just two blocks from Historic Main St. Easy access to restaurants, nightlife, DFW Airport, Grapevine Lake and freeways to anywhere in the area. Really nice freshly painted and newly installed vinyl plank flooring, ceiling fans and blinds. Large backyard, and big two car garage. Hurry to view!