Lexington Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center carport community garden guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Designed with your comfort in mind, The Lexington Apartment Homes offer a tradition of gracious living. Located in beautiful Grand Prairie, Texas on Tarrant Road, our community is convenient to downtown, I-30 and the George Bush Turnpike. With local schools, outstanding restaurants and fabulous shopping nearby, The Lexington ensures that there is no shortage of recreational activities. Come home today and start living life the way you deserve!The Lexington is proud to offer an array of stunning floor plans that are a perfect fit for any lifestyle. The spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartment homes give the ambiance of a penthouse suite with a management staff dedicated to providing you the attention and service you deserve. With designer features such as black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, 2У mini blinds, and stackable washer and dryer connections in each apartment home, you wonђt be asking for more.The luxury doesnђt end when you leave your apartment home. At The Lexington we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you love. Enjoy an active lifestyle with a basketball court, clubhouse, on-site laundry facility, on-call maintenance, sparkling swimming pool and a management team who cares. Our warm and inviting community welcomes you and your pet! Tour our photo gallery and see what The Lexington has to offer you!