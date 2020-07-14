All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Lexington Apartments

201 W Tarrant Rd · (972) 628-6459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 8

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 1413 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
community garden
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
tennis court
Designed with your comfort in mind, The Lexington Apartment Homes offer a tradition of gracious living. Located in beautiful Grand Prairie, Texas on Tarrant Road, our community is convenient to downtown, I-30 and the George Bush Turnpike. With local schools, outstanding restaurants and fabulous shopping nearby, The Lexington ensures that there is no shortage of recreational activities. Come home today and start living life the way you deserve!The Lexington is proud to offer an array of stunning floor plans that are a perfect fit for any lifestyle. The spacious efficiency, one and two bedroom apartment homes give the ambiance of a penthouse suite with a management staff dedicated to providing you the attention and service you deserve. With designer features such as black appliances, spacious walk-in closets, 2У mini blinds, and stackable washer and dryer connections in each apartment home, you wonђt be asking for more.The luxury doesnђt end when you leave your apartment home. At The Lexington we offer the apartment living options you need to create the picture-perfect lifestyle you love. Enjoy an active lifestyle with a basketball court, clubhouse, on-site laundry facility, on-call maintenance, sparkling swimming pool and a management team who cares. Our warm and inviting community welcomes you and your pet! Tour our photo gallery and see what The Lexington has to offer you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: Admin fees: $250.00 for an Efficiency, $275.00 for 1 bedrooms, $375.00 for our 2 bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Apartments have any available units?
Lexington Apartments has 3 units available starting at $870 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Apartments have?
Some of Lexington Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Apartments offers parking.
Does Lexington Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Apartments has a pool.
Does Lexington Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lexington Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lexington Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Apartments has units with dishwashers.
