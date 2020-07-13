All apartments in Grand Prairie
Landings of Carrier Parkway

915 Desco Ln · (972) 440-0169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Desco Ln, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4106 · Avail. Sep 17

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 7208 · Avail. Sep 20

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 3218 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landings of Carrier Parkway.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
carport
cc payments
community garden
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
volleyball court
yoga
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

We offer unique and well-planned apartment home designs, with a feeling of spaciousness and comfort. Enjoy features such as designer white-on-white appliances, custom cabinets, decorative ceiling fans, elegant soaking tubs, oversized walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, private balconies and patios, and more. Contact us today for your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $200 for 1 bedroom; $250 for 2 bedroom; $350 for a 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee. $25 amenties fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Weight limit: 60 lbs
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $15
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $15
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot. $20 Carport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landings of Carrier Parkway have any available units?
Landings of Carrier Parkway has 4 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does Landings of Carrier Parkway have?
Some of Landings of Carrier Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landings of Carrier Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
Landings of Carrier Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landings of Carrier Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, Landings of Carrier Parkway is pet friendly.
Does Landings of Carrier Parkway offer parking?
Yes, Landings of Carrier Parkway offers parking.
Does Landings of Carrier Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landings of Carrier Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landings of Carrier Parkway have a pool?
Yes, Landings of Carrier Parkway has a pool.
Does Landings of Carrier Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, Landings of Carrier Parkway has accessible units.
Does Landings of Carrier Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landings of Carrier Parkway has units with dishwashers.

