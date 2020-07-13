Amenities
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
We offer unique and well-planned apartment home designs, with a feeling of spaciousness and comfort. Enjoy features such as designer white-on-white appliances, custom cabinets, decorative ceiling fans, elegant soaking tubs, oversized walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, private balconies and patios, and more. Contact us today for your personal tour!