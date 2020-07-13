126 Apartments under $900 for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
710 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
26 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Hunters Cove Apartments combines modern sophistication and excellent service in Grand Prairie, Texas. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, Hunters Cove is where you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
915 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-30. Units feature a fireplace, ice-makers and ceiling fans. Ample onsite amenities, including a volleyball court, pool and gym. Close to Mountain Creek Lake.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
954 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Grand Prairie, The Lexington offers convenient access to local schools, restaurants, and shopping areas. This pet-friendly community also provides luxury features like an on-site pool, a security system, and a business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
Grand Prairie's Meadow Green offer a relaxed atmosphere, flexible lease options, and modern amenities. Choose from their spacious and well-maintained 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with gourmet kitchens and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in Grand Prairie, TX. Cozy kitchens with dishwasher, hardwoods, on-site laundry and patio/balcony. Easy access to LBJ Park, Prairie Lakes Golf Course and President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Its location near Highway 360 puts shopping and entertainment within easy reach of this property. Stay fit at the gym, volleyball court or tennis court. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
51 Units Available
Trails of Towne Lake
1147 Esters Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1064 sqft
Fitness center with strength and cardio machines. Pet-friendly, with no weight restriction on dogs. Option for private patio/balcony or sunroom.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Bravo
2108 Calais Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
893 sqft
Live the life of style, comfort, and convenience at Bravo Apartment Living in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Equinox
2420 E Abram St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1200 sqft
Prime location with hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants all within a five-mile radius. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and tile backsplash. Dog park and resort-style pool!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
936 sqft
Near where Highway 360 and Tom Landry Freeway meet are the Forest Oaks' one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. These Arlington pet-friendly apartments feature walk-in closets, w/d hookups or on-site laundry, fireplace and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
910 sqft
Sutter Creek is located off a quiet, tree-lined street in Arlington, Texas.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
46 Units Available
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1083 sqft
Situated just off Highway 360. Select apartments boast views of Lake Viridian. Residents enjoy access to a range of leisure facilities, including a sand volleyball court, fitness center, lighted tennis courts and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Springridge
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
976 sqft
Limited-access gates ensure it's the residents and their friends who enjoy the clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym in this community. Six Flags and the Texas Rangers ballpark are a short drive away. Units have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
6 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Highway 360 and close to Centreport/DFW Airport Station. Apartments feature oversized closets and private patios or balconies. Resident amenities include a pool, spa and social courtyard. Complimentary covered parking available.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Walnut Ridge, our friendly, top notch staff, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest of competition! Our one- and two-bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring, laminate
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Montoro Apartments
3701 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
915 sqft
Club house with foosball, air hockey, coffee station. Multi-level resort-style pool with fountain. Unique floorplans include window seats and/or fireplaces. One mile to Highway 183.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer accents like two-tone paint and brushed nickel fixtures. Large pool with cascading waterfall. One mile to I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
11 Units Available
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
982 sqft
*Centrally located at Highway 360 and Park Row Drive in Arlington *Just minutes from schools, shopping malls, and Cowboy Stadium *Professional Management
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 12:19am
Contact for Availability
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the magic of our North Arlington apartments. With dozens of amenities and a great location, everyone can find exactly what theyre looking for at Heather Ridge. Sign up today!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
7 Units Available
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Near the intersection of I-30 and Highway 360, these affordable units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and open floor plans. The property is pet friendly and includes a gym, tennis court, and pool.

July 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month

Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

