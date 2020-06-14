Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX with hardwood floors

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grand Prairie, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grand Prairie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
37 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sheffield Village
22 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Sheffield Village
15 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Last updated June 14 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1138 sqft
Experience supreme comfort set within a refined apartment community at Quail Ridge Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
710 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
19 Units Available
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1281 sqft
Riverside Place offers elegant design, upscale amenities, and modern convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include complimentary high-speed internet, spacious layouts, and smart features.
Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
954 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Grand Prairie, The Lexington offers convenient access to local schools, restaurants, and shopping areas. This pet-friendly community also provides luxury features like an on-site pool, a security system, and a business center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
8 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1150 sqft
Its location near Highway 360 puts shopping and entertainment within easy reach of this property. Stay fit at the gym, volleyball court or tennis court. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1486 sqft
Exquisite apartments with open layouts, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Residents can enjoy the on-site coffee bar, conference room, swimming pool, and athletic center. Close to I-30. Near Mountain Creek Speedway and Bowles Park.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1357 sqft
Stone Lake is located at 2651 Stone Lake Dr., Grand Prairie, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1058 sqft
Fitness center for cardio training. Secure living with on-site management and limited access gates. In-home options for a fireplace and/or balcony. Immediate freeway access with a two minute drive to President George Bush Turnpike and I-30.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1216 sqft
Grand Prairie's Meadow Green offer a relaxed atmosphere, flexible lease options, and modern amenities. Choose from their spacious and well-maintained 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with gourmet kitchens and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Sheffield Village
60 Units Available
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
859 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Windscape Gardens in Grand Prairie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
887 sqft
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
9 Units Available
Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
915 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-30. Units feature a fireplace, ice-makers and ceiling fans. Ample onsite amenities, including a volleyball court, pool and gym. Close to Mountain Creek Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
7 Units Available
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Cove Apartments combines modern sophistication and excellent service in Grand Prairie, Texas. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, Hunters Cove is where you will want to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Prairie
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
CentrePort Business Park
7 Units Available
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Highway 360 and close to Centreport/DFW Airport Station. Apartments feature oversized closets and private patios or balconies. Resident amenities include a pool, spa and social courtyard. Complimentary covered parking available.
City Guide for Grand Prairie, TX

"Grand Prairie, Texas, home on the range / I come here for salvation but I'm just another stranger." (Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, “Grand Prairie TX Homesick Blues”)

As they say, deciding where to live all comes down to three factors: location, location, location. If you just can’t decide if you want to be in the rapidly growing cowtown of Fort Worth or the slick metropolis of Dallas, Grand Prairie is right in between. The Dallas/Fort Worth region is one of the fastest growing areas of the country, and not just because they have fabulous Mexican food and the Dallas Cowboys. The job market in Dallas/Fort Worth is also just as hot as the weather.

Having trouble with Craigslist Grand Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Grand Prairie, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grand Prairie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

