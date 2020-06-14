132 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 42
1 of 29
1 of 20
1 of 38
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 33
1 of 6
1 of 41
1 of 42
1 of 27
1 of 40
"Grand Prairie, Texas, home on the range / I come here for salvation but I'm just another stranger." (Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer, “Grand Prairie TX Homesick Blues”)
As they say, deciding where to live all comes down to three factors: location, location, location. If you just can’t decide if you want to be in the rapidly growing cowtown of Fort Worth or the slick metropolis of Dallas, Grand Prairie is right in between. The Dallas/Fort Worth region is one of the fastest growing areas of the country, and not just because they have fabulous Mexican food and the Dallas Cowboys. The job market in Dallas/Fort Worth is also just as hot as the weather.
Having trouble with Craigslist Grand Prairie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Grand Prairie renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.