Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

160 Accessible Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1257 sqft
Valet trash service, two resort-style pools and a business center round out this community's amenities. Apartments provide fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and private balconies/patios. The neighborhood is located near Fish Creek Preserve and Great Southwest Crossing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1216 sqft
Grand Prairie's Meadow Green offer a relaxed atmosphere, flexible lease options, and modern amenities. Choose from their spacious and well-maintained 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with gourmet kitchens and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Sheffield Village
60 Units Available
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1252 sqft
Luxurious apartments with 12 different floorplans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, huge garden tubs and more. Close to entertainment and shopping, Cowboys Stadium, Six Flags and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sheffield Village
23 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln, Grand Prairie, TX
Studio
$899
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
887 sqft
Landings of Carrier Parkway Apartments is located in the heart of Grand Prairie, Texas, offering beautiful 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes conveniently close to great services and fun activities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly constructed Bexley Mansfield Luxury Apartment Community is conveniently located along Highway 360, equidistant between downtown Dallas and downtown Fort Worth making it easy to live close to where you work and also where you like to play.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
915 sqft
Recently updated homes right near I-30. Units feature a fireplace, ice-makers and ceiling fans. Ample onsite amenities, including a volleyball court, pool and gym. Close to Mountain Creek Lake.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
19 Units Available
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1281 sqft
Riverside Place offers elegant design, upscale amenities, and modern convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include complimentary high-speed internet, spacious layouts, and smart features.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
8 Units Available
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hunters Cove Apartments combines modern sophistication and excellent service in Grand Prairie, Texas. Offering one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, Hunters Cove is where you will want to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
13 Units Available
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers, and hardwood floors. Less than half an hour to Dallas. Close to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and AT&T Stadium.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
CentrePort Business Park
36 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
5 Units Available
Cedar Ridge Townhomes
2167 Knoll Crest Dr, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1021 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to all the shops at Grand Prairie Premium Outlets. Close to I-20 and SR 360 for convenient transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
3 Units Available
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$922
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
944 sqft
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
36 Units Available
Silverton
3413 Country Club Dr W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1025 sqft
Luxurious apartments include wood-style flooring, ceramic tile backsplash, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, relaxation garden, and grilling station. Located close to walking trails, shopping options, and schools. Close to Dallas Fort Worth Airport.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Kimball
8 Units Available
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1232 sqft
Dallas' best kept secret, nestled in an abundance of mature greenery and beautiful Briar Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Town North
2 Units Available
Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
Diamond Villa Townhomes is a charming apartment community near the Arlington Entertainment District, which consists of AT&T stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas and several popular restaurants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$810
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Garden Park
1609 Sherry St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1030 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Park in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Prairie Rent Report. Grand Prairie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Prairie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Grand Prairie rent trends were flat over the past month

Grand Prairie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Grand Prairie stand at $1,034 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,285 for a two-bedroom. Grand Prairie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Grand Prairie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

    Grand Prairie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Grand Prairie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Grand Prairie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Grand Prairie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,285 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% increase in Grand Prairie.
    • While Grand Prairie's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Prairie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Grand Prairie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

