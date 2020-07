Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home conveniently locate just South of 20 and East of George Bush and only minutes from Joe Pool Lake, home features wood floors in den and dining areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast and baths, ceiling fans in all rooms, built in microwave, separate shower and tub in master, 2 inch blinds, covered patio and nice size backyard. $75 Administration fee due upon approval and signing of lease.