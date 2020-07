Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

In a quiet cul-de-sac, this beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 and half bath was built by History Maker Homes in 2014. The home has an open floor concept with a large kitchen and tons of cabinet space. Large master bedroom and bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Large, extended, and covered outdoor patio with bar great for entertaining. Home is close to shopping, restaurants, and grocery stores.