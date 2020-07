Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible 4 bedroom townhouse in nice and quiet neighborhood! New luxury plank flooring, New carpet and Fresh paint! Very spacious floor plan features large kitchen with breakfast room open to living room, master downstairs, second living area with three bedrooms up. Community has a private lake! Very convenient to highways, shopping and dining!