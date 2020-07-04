All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
903 Fleetwood Cove Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 2:55 AM

903 Fleetwood Cove Drive

903 Fleetwood Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

903 Fleetwood Cove Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2-story home in a beautiful Lakewood addition. This house is perfect for almost any family. it is HUGE-OVER 3000 SQ FT. Features a large master bedroom and another bedroom on the first level (perfect for mother in law suite). and 3-large bedrooms on the upper level. 2 Living areas and a cooks kitchen features all SS appliances including new spacious fridge and a Island giving ample room to prep when cooking. 2 dining areas as well. Mature landscaping in front with nice trees and a garden in the back to grow things. We will leave the excising garden so you can pick from it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have any available units?
903 Fleetwood Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have?
Some of 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
903 Fleetwood Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District