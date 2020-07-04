Gorgeous 2-story home in a beautiful Lakewood addition. This house is perfect for almost any family. it is HUGE-OVER 3000 SQ FT. Features a large master bedroom and another bedroom on the first level (perfect for mother in law suite). and 3-large bedrooms on the upper level. 2 Living areas and a cooks kitchen features all SS appliances including new spacious fridge and a Island giving ample room to prep when cooking. 2 dining areas as well. Mature landscaping in front with nice trees and a garden in the back to grow things. We will leave the excising garden so you can pick from it.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 903 Fleetwood Cove Drive have any available units?
903 Fleetwood Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.