This beautiful garden home has been updated with all new two tone paint as well as new flooring throughout. The oversized living room is large enough to accommodate large furniture and is open to the kitchen and dining areas. The master bedroom is separate from the other two secondary bedrooms and is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath. Large fenced in backyard which backs up to a green belt (no rear neighbors). Full size washer and dryer hookups. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 860 Robinson Court have any available units?
860 Robinson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.