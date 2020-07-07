All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 860 Robinson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
860 Robinson Court
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:54 PM

860 Robinson Court

860 Robinson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

860 Robinson Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful garden home has been updated with all new two tone paint as well as new flooring throughout. The oversized living room is large enough to accommodate large furniture and is open to the kitchen and dining areas. The master bedroom is separate from the other two secondary bedrooms and is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath. Large fenced in backyard which backs up to a green belt (no rear neighbors). Full size washer and dryer hookups.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Robinson Court have any available units?
860 Robinson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Robinson Court have?
Some of 860 Robinson Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Robinson Court currently offering any rent specials?
860 Robinson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Robinson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Robinson Court is pet friendly.
Does 860 Robinson Court offer parking?
No, 860 Robinson Court does not offer parking.
Does 860 Robinson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Robinson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Robinson Court have a pool?
No, 860 Robinson Court does not have a pool.
Does 860 Robinson Court have accessible units?
No, 860 Robinson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Robinson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 Robinson Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Hunters Cove
3056 Commodore Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District