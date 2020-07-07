860 Robinson Court

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful garden home has been updated with all new two tone paint as well as new flooring throughout. The oversized living room is large enough to accommodate large furniture and is open to the kitchen and dining areas. The master bedroom is separate from the other two secondary bedrooms and is complete with a walk in closet and in suite master bath. Large fenced in backyard which backs up to a green belt (no rear neighbors). Full size washer and dryer hookups.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.