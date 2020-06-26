829 Brentwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Seller has accepted application waiting on all signatures....This home is immaculate and well taken care of. This beauty features a Huge master with it's own fireplace and sitting room to enjoy. Living area is nice and open with vaulted ceilings has a fireplace and a wet bar area to enjoy with your friends and family. Beautiful kitchen with an island and lots of natural light coming in to enjoy your morning coffee. Conveniently located....easy access to I 20 and 161 to enjoy shopping and restaurants. You will not be dissapointed.