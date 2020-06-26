All apartments in Grand Prairie
829 Brentwood Drive

Location

829 Brentwood Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Seller has accepted application waiting on all signatures....This home is immaculate and well taken care of. This beauty features a Huge master with it's own fireplace and sitting room to enjoy. Living area is nice and open with vaulted ceilings has a fireplace and a wet bar area to enjoy with your friends and family. Beautiful kitchen with an island and lots of natural light coming in to enjoy your morning coffee. Conveniently located....easy access to I 20 and 161 to enjoy shopping and restaurants. You will not be dissapointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
829 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 829 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
829 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 829 Brentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 829 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
No, 829 Brentwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 829 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 829 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 829 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 829 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Brentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Brentwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

