Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:02 PM
809 Las Palmas Drive
Report This Listing
Location
809 Las Palmas Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3BD-2BA-1GA home located in Grand Prairie! Wood vinyl flooring through out and plush carpet in the bedrooms.
Large fenced yard for family BBQ's and fun. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highways.
Grand Prairie ISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Las Palmas Drive have any available units?
809 Las Palmas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 809 Las Palmas Drive have?
Some of 809 Las Palmas Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 809 Las Palmas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 Las Palmas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Las Palmas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 Las Palmas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 809 Las Palmas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 Las Palmas Drive offers parking.
Does 809 Las Palmas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Las Palmas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Las Palmas Drive have a pool?
No, 809 Las Palmas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 Las Palmas Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 Las Palmas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Las Palmas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Las Palmas Drive has units with dishwashers.
