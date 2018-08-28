809 Las Palmas Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage bbq/grill carpet

Spacious 3BD-2BA-1GA home located in Grand Prairie! Wood vinyl flooring through out and plush carpet in the bedrooms.



Large fenced yard for family BBQ's and fun. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highways.

Grand Prairie ISD