Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:53 AM

7476 Tinto

7476 Tinto · No Longer Available
Location

7476 Tinto, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Cozy 3-2-2 home located in top rated school district available for immediate move in. Pets under 45 lbs allowed with 400 dollar pet deposit. Home features open concept living, fresh paint, wood floors and ceramic tiles throughout, large yet low maintenance backyard, front facing two car garage, and spacious bedrooms. Efficient and elegant open concept floorplan makes cleaning and maintenance a breeze. Enjoy your weekends outdoors at the community center pool a few minutes away. An opportunity to live in this tight knit neighborhood with highly rated schools can be yours at an amazing price. Will not last long. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7476 Tinto have any available units?
7476 Tinto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7476 Tinto have?
Some of 7476 Tinto's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7476 Tinto currently offering any rent specials?
7476 Tinto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7476 Tinto pet-friendly?
Yes, 7476 Tinto is pet friendly.
Does 7476 Tinto offer parking?
Yes, 7476 Tinto offers parking.
Does 7476 Tinto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7476 Tinto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7476 Tinto have a pool?
Yes, 7476 Tinto has a pool.
Does 7476 Tinto have accessible units?
No, 7476 Tinto does not have accessible units.
Does 7476 Tinto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7476 Tinto has units with dishwashers.

