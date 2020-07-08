7476 Tinto

Amenities

Cozy 3-2-2 home located in top rated school district available for immediate move in. Pets under 45 lbs allowed with 400 dollar pet deposit. Home features open concept living, fresh paint, wood floors and ceramic tiles throughout, large yet low maintenance backyard, front facing two car garage, and spacious bedrooms. Efficient and elegant open concept floorplan makes cleaning and maintenance a breeze. Enjoy your weekends outdoors at the community center pool a few minutes away. An opportunity to live in this tight knit neighborhood with highly rated schools can be yours at an amazing price. Will not last long. Inquire today!