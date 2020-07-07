Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
741 Northeast 29th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
741 Northeast 29th Street
741 Northeast 29th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
741 Northeast 29th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Amenities
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Have a big back yard its good for any event. The garage would be used to put some of my stuff in it that why the rent is 1,200.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21384
(RLNE4491205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 741 Northeast 29th Street have any available units?
741 Northeast 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 741 Northeast 29th Street have?
Some of 741 Northeast 29th Street's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 741 Northeast 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
741 Northeast 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Northeast 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Northeast 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 741 Northeast 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 741 Northeast 29th Street offers parking.
Does 741 Northeast 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Northeast 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Northeast 29th Street have a pool?
No, 741 Northeast 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 741 Northeast 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 741 Northeast 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Northeast 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 Northeast 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
