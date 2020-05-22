Come out and view this amazing custom Mira Lagos which includes 5 bedroom 4 full bath 3 living room plus wired media room and study. Enjoy the spectacular windows cross back of the home with view of outdoor living area w gas start Fireplace! Have coffee on the balcony of the home or in the spacious kitchen with granite counter top and double oven for those who love to cook! Enjoy the outdoor living space with fireplace and covered patio. Property is priced to lease fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7312 Estela have any available units?
7312 Estela doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.