7312 Estela

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

Come out and view this amazing custom Mira Lagos which includes 5 bedroom 4 full bath 3 living room plus wired media room and study. Enjoy the spectacular windows cross back of the home with view of outdoor living area w gas start Fireplace! Have coffee on the balcony of the home or in the spacious kitchen with granite counter top and double oven for those who love to cook! Enjoy the outdoor living space with fireplace and covered patio. Property is priced to lease fast.