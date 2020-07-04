All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

7305 Venice Drive

7305 Venice Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7305 Venice Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy the serene lake views and beautiful sunsets of Joe Pool Lake from one of your balconies in this 3 Bed, 3 Bath luxury townhome built by Impression Homes! Home comes with top of the line Energy Efficiency & high end finishes including Wrought Iron Staircase, Wood Floors, Island in the kitchen, Granite, Custom Cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances and more!! There is one bedroom and one bathroom on each level for everyone to enjoy their own space. Home also features 3 balconies with outdoor space on every level. Master bedroom is the entire 3rd floor which has a huge bathroom with 2 vanities and separate shower and tub. Master closet is a very nice size. No neighbors behind you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Venice Drive have any available units?
7305 Venice Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 Venice Drive have?
Some of 7305 Venice Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Venice Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Venice Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Venice Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7305 Venice Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7305 Venice Drive offer parking?
No, 7305 Venice Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7305 Venice Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7305 Venice Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Venice Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7305 Venice Drive has a pool.
Does 7305 Venice Drive have accessible units?
No, 7305 Venice Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Venice Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 Venice Drive has units with dishwashers.

