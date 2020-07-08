Great single story home with close to 11 feet high ceilings near the lake. Huge Open Living room overlooking the Kitchen. Grand Master with sitting area. 3 other bed rooms in a separate wing of the house with 2 baths next to them. Nice elegant study. Kitchen has formal dining on one side and Breakfast area on the other. Texas size covered patio. Great neighborhood with pool and amenities close to the lake. Hurry before it flies in this high demand area!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7232 Roble have any available units?
7232 Roble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.