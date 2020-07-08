All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 7232 Roble.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
7232 Roble
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:35 PM

7232 Roble

7232 Roble · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7232 Roble, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great single story home with close to 11 feet high ceilings near the lake. Huge Open Living room overlooking the Kitchen. Grand Master with sitting area. 3 other bed rooms in a separate wing of the house with 2 baths next to them. Nice elegant study. Kitchen has formal dining on one side and Breakfast area on the other. Texas size covered patio. Great neighborhood with pool and amenities close to the lake. Hurry before it flies in this high demand area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 Roble have any available units?
7232 Roble doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7232 Roble have?
Some of 7232 Roble's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 Roble currently offering any rent specials?
7232 Roble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 Roble pet-friendly?
No, 7232 Roble is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7232 Roble offer parking?
No, 7232 Roble does not offer parking.
Does 7232 Roble have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 Roble does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 Roble have a pool?
Yes, 7232 Roble has a pool.
Does 7232 Roble have accessible units?
No, 7232 Roble does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 Roble have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7232 Roble has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District