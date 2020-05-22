7044 Bethlehem Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room pool

DESIRABLE GRAND PENINSULA AND COMPETITIVE MANSFIELD ISD! Enjoy walking trails, stocked ponds, 2 community pools and fitness center! 1.5 STORY, WITH BONUS GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS! This is the PERFECT 3-2 Highland Home floor plan! Split bedrooms keep Owners Retreat Private! Large Master Suite with bay windows, dual sinks, large walk in closet, and garden tub! Granite counter tops, Crown molding, perfect office space with bay window, upgraded tile floors, updated paint, formal dining, large entertaining kitchen, and inviting living area with beautiful stone gas log fireplace and plenty of natural light! Large IMMACULATE yard perfect for entertaining and playing! This Quiet and friendly neighborhood awaits you!