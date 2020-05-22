All apartments in Grand Prairie
7044 Bethlehem Drive

Location

7044 Bethlehem Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
DESIRABLE GRAND PENINSULA AND COMPETITIVE MANSFIELD ISD! Enjoy walking trails, stocked ponds, 2 community pools and fitness center! 1.5 STORY, WITH BONUS GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS! This is the PERFECT 3-2 Highland Home floor plan! Split bedrooms keep Owners Retreat Private! Large Master Suite with bay windows, dual sinks, large walk in closet, and garden tub! Granite counter tops, Crown molding, perfect office space with bay window, upgraded tile floors, updated paint, formal dining, large entertaining kitchen, and inviting living area with beautiful stone gas log fireplace and plenty of natural light! Large IMMACULATE yard perfect for entertaining and playing! This Quiet and friendly neighborhood awaits you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7044 Bethlehem Drive have any available units?
7044 Bethlehem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7044 Bethlehem Drive have?
Some of 7044 Bethlehem Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7044 Bethlehem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7044 Bethlehem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7044 Bethlehem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7044 Bethlehem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7044 Bethlehem Drive offer parking?
No, 7044 Bethlehem Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7044 Bethlehem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7044 Bethlehem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7044 Bethlehem Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7044 Bethlehem Drive has a pool.
Does 7044 Bethlehem Drive have accessible units?
No, 7044 Bethlehem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7044 Bethlehem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7044 Bethlehem Drive has units with dishwashers.

