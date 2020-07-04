7031 Alcala

Amenities

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.Fabulous master planned community, highly sought after school district, close to Joe Pool Lake - what a great lifestyle! This very well-maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has large master with dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home features an open kitchen with the living area has a gas start wood burning fire place and large windows for natural light.All appliances included. Spend time enjoying the community amenities which include walking trails, playgrounds, 3 community pools, clubhouse with gym and banquet room. Rent: $1800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.