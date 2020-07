7031 Alcala

Amenities

walk in closets gym pool playground clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renter’s Warehouse.Fabulous master planned community, highly sought after school district, close to Joe Pool Lake - what a great lifestyle! This very well-maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has large master with dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home features an open kitchen with the living area has a gas start wood burning fire place and large windows for natural light.All appliances included. Spend time enjoying the community amenities which include walking trails, playgrounds, 3 community pools, clubhouse with gym and banquet room. Rent: $1800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.