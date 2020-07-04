All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 7031 Alcala.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
7031 Alcala
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:48 PM

7031 Alcala

7031 Alcala · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7031 Alcala, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse.Fabulous master planned community, highly sought after school district, close to Joe Pool Lake - what a great lifestyle! This very well-maintained 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home has large master with dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home features an open kitchen with the living area has a gas start wood burning fire place and large windows for natural light.All appliances included. Spend time enjoying the community amenities which include walking trails, playgrounds, 3 community pools, clubhouse with gym and banquet room. Rent: $1800.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7031 Alcala have any available units?
7031 Alcala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7031 Alcala have?
Some of 7031 Alcala's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7031 Alcala currently offering any rent specials?
7031 Alcala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7031 Alcala pet-friendly?
No, 7031 Alcala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7031 Alcala offer parking?
No, 7031 Alcala does not offer parking.
Does 7031 Alcala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7031 Alcala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7031 Alcala have a pool?
Yes, 7031 Alcala has a pool.
Does 7031 Alcala have accessible units?
No, 7031 Alcala does not have accessible units.
Does 7031 Alcala have units with dishwashers?
No, 7031 Alcala does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District