Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7016 Playa

7016 Playa · No Longer Available
Location

7016 Playa, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
2 story 5 bedroom open interior with media, office and game room. Big open backyard and has 2 car garage. Mansfield ISD and wonderful Miralagos community. fridge, Home theater system, Media Projector and screen included. Home will be ready for tour in 1 month (by Dec 1st week).
HOA includes 3 different swimming pools, Gym, multiple parks etc.
*Furnishings and media paint will be different than in pictures*
***Non Refundable application fee of $50 per person may apply***

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22140

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Playa have any available units?
7016 Playa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 7016 Playa have?
Some of 7016 Playa's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 Playa currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Playa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Playa pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Playa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 7016 Playa offer parking?
Yes, 7016 Playa offers parking.
Does 7016 Playa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Playa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Playa have a pool?
Yes, 7016 Playa has a pool.
Does 7016 Playa have accessible units?
No, 7016 Playa does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Playa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 Playa has units with dishwashers.

