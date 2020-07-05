7016 Playa

Amenities
2 story 5 bedroom open interior with media, office and game room. Big open backyard and has 2 car garage. Mansfield ISD and wonderful Miralagos community. fridge, Home theater system, Media Projector and screen included. Home will be ready for tour in 1 month (by Dec 1st week).
HOA includes 3 different swimming pools, Gym, multiple parks etc.
*Furnishings and media paint will be different than in pictures*
***Non Refundable application fee of $50 per person may apply***
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/22140
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4518546)