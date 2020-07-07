701 Austrian Road

Amenities

A FULLY FURNISHED MID-CENTURY MODERN HOME RECENTLY RENOVATED. Corner lot with no neighbors behind. Inside you will find great vibes. The living room has a 70” flat screen smart TV, the kitchen has gas cooking, a breakfast bar, & new stainless steel appliances. The Dining room seats 6 or more & dinnerware included. The master bedroom has a king-size bed, 2 guest rooms with queen beds, 1 guest room has a full-size bed. Two workstations and a fully furnished laundry room. The backyard with a good size patio and a shed for extra storage. Location is everything! This home is less than 15 minutes from Six Flags Over Texas, AT&T Stadium & Globe Life Field. 20 min approx. from DT Dallas, FW & DFW International Airport.