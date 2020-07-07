All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:57 AM

701 Austrian Road

701 Austrian Road · No Longer Available
Location

701 Austrian Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A FULLY FURNISHED MID-CENTURY MODERN HOME RECENTLY RENOVATED. Corner lot with no neighbors behind. Inside you will find great vibes. The living room has a 70” flat screen smart TV, the kitchen has gas cooking, a breakfast bar, & new stainless steel appliances. The Dining room seats 6 or more & dinnerware included. The master bedroom has a king-size bed, 2 guest rooms with queen beds, 1 guest room has a full-size bed. Two workstations and a fully furnished laundry room. The backyard with a good size patio and a shed for extra storage. Location is everything! This home is less than 15 minutes from Six Flags Over Texas, AT&T Stadium & Globe Life Field. 20 min approx. from DT Dallas, FW & DFW International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Austrian Road have any available units?
701 Austrian Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Austrian Road have?
Some of 701 Austrian Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Austrian Road currently offering any rent specials?
701 Austrian Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Austrian Road pet-friendly?
No, 701 Austrian Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 701 Austrian Road offer parking?
Yes, 701 Austrian Road offers parking.
Does 701 Austrian Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Austrian Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Austrian Road have a pool?
No, 701 Austrian Road does not have a pool.
Does 701 Austrian Road have accessible units?
No, 701 Austrian Road does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Austrian Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Austrian Road has units with dishwashers.

