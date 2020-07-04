644 Jutland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool

Absolutely beautiful home! You will be impressed with this barely lived in home that backs up to green space with incredible views! Close to Joe Pool Lake! Open floor plan with soaring ceilings and wood floors. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cook top, loads of granite counter tops and a large island! Large master down with sitting area and custom walk in closet. Master bath with separate vanities, granite and separate tub and shower. Game room and media up along with other three good sized bedrooms. Washer-dryer and stainless fridge stay with property! Energy efficient with radiant barrier. Quick access to commuter from I-20, 161, 360 and DFW airport.