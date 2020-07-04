All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

644 Jutland Drive

644 Jutland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

644 Jutland Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Absolutely beautiful home! You will be impressed with this barely lived in home that backs up to green space with incredible views! Close to Joe Pool Lake! Open floor plan with soaring ceilings and wood floors. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cook top, loads of granite counter tops and a large island! Large master down with sitting area and custom walk in closet. Master bath with separate vanities, granite and separate tub and shower. Game room and media up along with other three good sized bedrooms. Washer-dryer and stainless fridge stay with property! Energy efficient with radiant barrier. Quick access to commuter from I-20, 161, 360 and DFW airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Jutland Drive have any available units?
644 Jutland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Jutland Drive have?
Some of 644 Jutland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Jutland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Jutland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Jutland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 644 Jutland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 644 Jutland Drive offer parking?
No, 644 Jutland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 644 Jutland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 644 Jutland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Jutland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 644 Jutland Drive has a pool.
Does 644 Jutland Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Jutland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Jutland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Jutland Drive has units with dishwashers.

