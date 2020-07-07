All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:53 AM

641 Tamara Ln

Location

641 Tamara Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Grand Prairie has been updated inside and out! It now features laminate and vinyl flooring, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and fixtures in the bathroom, central heat/air and a separate laundry room. The home is located right across the street from James Bowie Elementary School, and is just minutes from establishments including Albertsons, Kroger, Grand Prairie Library and the historic downtown area. It's also just a short drive from Jennifer McFalls Park and outdoor adventure at Mountain Creek Lake! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Tamara Ln have any available units?
641 Tamara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Tamara Ln have?
Some of 641 Tamara Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Tamara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
641 Tamara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Tamara Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Tamara Ln is pet friendly.
Does 641 Tamara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 641 Tamara Ln offers parking.
Does 641 Tamara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 Tamara Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Tamara Ln have a pool?
Yes, 641 Tamara Ln has a pool.
Does 641 Tamara Ln have accessible units?
No, 641 Tamara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Tamara Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Tamara Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

