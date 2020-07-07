641 Tamara Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport concierge on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Grand Prairie has been updated inside and out! It now features laminate and vinyl flooring, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, and fixtures in the bathroom, central heat/air and a separate laundry room. The home is located right across the street from James Bowie Elementary School, and is just minutes from establishments including Albertsons, Kroger, Grand Prairie Library and the historic downtown area. It's also just a short drive from Jennifer McFalls Park and outdoor adventure at Mountain Creek Lake! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



