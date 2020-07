Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Two story brick home, with spacious lawns, and modern upgrades. This cozy home has a unique design. It boasts polished hardwood and tile floors, modern lighting, vaulted ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers updated appliances, and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floor plan and a nice fireplace.