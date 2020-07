Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities pool media room

Incredible 2-story home in Mansfield ISD within minutes to Joe Pool Lake and easy access to major highways and shopping. This gorgeous home is situated on a spacious corner lot featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.1 bath, 2 living, 2 dining, spacious eat-in kitchen with island, plus a study, with master bedroom down and 3 secondary bedrooms, 1 full bath, a game or media room upstairs. Agent and tenant to verify all information.