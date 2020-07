Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisite 2 Story Duplex! Completely redone with fresh new paint and Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms,3 Bedroom !1 Living room ! 1 Dining area ! 2 Car garage ! Full Sprinkler System! Spacious Family Rm! Luxury Master with Over sized Shower & Huge W.I.C.! Security System! GE Appliances! Ceiling Fans! Gas Heat! Peaceful Trees Surrounding a Relaxing Pond! Near Joe Pool Lake. All bedroom up stairs.

Please NO PET and $250.00 Admin fee due at lease signing.