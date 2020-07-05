5420 Presidio Drive

Amenities

Welcome to this lovely home near Joe Pool Lake! This 4 bedroom house has brand new SS appliances and granite countertops in kitchen with REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Nicely remodeled inside. NO CARPET. Walk distance to creek. Only small pets are permitted. $400 non refundable pet deposit.