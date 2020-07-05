Welcome to this lovely home near Joe Pool Lake! This 4 bedroom house has brand new SS appliances and granite countertops in kitchen with REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Nicely remodeled inside. NO CARPET. Walk distance to creek. Only small pets are permitted. $400 non refundable pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5420 Presidio Drive have any available units?
5420 Presidio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.