5420 Presidio Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:04 AM

5420 Presidio Drive

5420 Presidio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Presidio Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this lovely home near Joe Pool Lake! This 4 bedroom house has brand new SS appliances and granite countertops in kitchen with REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Nicely remodeled inside. NO CARPET. Walk distance to creek. Only small pets are permitted. $400 non refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

