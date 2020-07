Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Very nice, large 4 bedroom home. MINUTES FROM JOE POOL LAKE! This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan with a large master bedroom, nice size guest bedrooms and guest bathroom. 2 car garage, wood laminate floors, ceramic tile, carpet, and nice backyard. Easy access to I-20 and 360. This home will possibly rent fast, must see it.