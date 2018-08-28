All apartments in Grand Prairie
518 Damon Dr
518 Damon Dr

518 Damon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 Damon Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Grand Prairie includes laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie City Pool, Kirby Creek Park, Planet Fitness, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Kroger, Braum's and much more. The home is less than a 5 minute drive to Mountain Creek Lake, full of outdoor excursions like swimming, boating, fishing, walking trails, pavilions for picnics and green space for camping! It also offers easy access to many nearby highways including PGBT, I-20 and 303. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Damon Dr have any available units?
518 Damon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Damon Dr have?
Some of 518 Damon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Damon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
518 Damon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Damon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Damon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 518 Damon Dr offer parking?
No, 518 Damon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 518 Damon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Damon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Damon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 518 Damon Dr has a pool.
Does 518 Damon Dr have accessible units?
No, 518 Damon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Damon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Damon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

