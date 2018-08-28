518 Damon Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Grand Prairie includes laminate, carpet and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near South Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie City Pool, Kirby Creek Park, Planet Fitness, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Kroger, Braum's and much more. The home is less than a 5 minute drive to Mountain Creek Lake, full of outdoor excursions like swimming, boating, fishing, walking trails, pavilions for picnics and green space for camping! It also offers easy access to many nearby highways including PGBT, I-20 and 303. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



