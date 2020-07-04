All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated October 8 2019 at 10:59 PM

4518 Brittany Lane

4518 Brittany Lane
Location

4518 Brittany Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Yard Mowing & Swimming Pool Maintenance Included. Outstanding newly renovated house located in the great area of South Grand Prairie, featuring a fantastic open layout & very spacious entirely. Walk towards the home center with the incredible Custom Designed Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), quartz countertops and backsplash. The large family room faces the swimming pool & large backyard with trees. The master suite is spacious with a beautiful bathroom galore. The rooms are large and comfortable. Smart home with LED lighting throughout and built in-wall hi-def speakers. This Dream Home is waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Brittany Lane have any available units?
4518 Brittany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Brittany Lane have?
Some of 4518 Brittany Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Brittany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Brittany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Brittany Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4518 Brittany Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4518 Brittany Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Brittany Lane offers parking.
Does 4518 Brittany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Brittany Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Brittany Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4518 Brittany Lane has a pool.
Does 4518 Brittany Lane have accessible units?
No, 4518 Brittany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Brittany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Brittany Lane has units with dishwashers.

