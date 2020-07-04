4518 Brittany Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Yard Mowing & Swimming Pool Maintenance Included. Outstanding newly renovated house located in the great area of South Grand Prairie, featuring a fantastic open layout & very spacious entirely. Walk towards the home center with the incredible Custom Designed Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator), quartz countertops and backsplash. The large family room faces the swimming pool & large backyard with trees. The master suite is spacious with a beautiful bathroom galore. The rooms are large and comfortable. Smart home with LED lighting throughout and built in-wall hi-def speakers. This Dream Home is waiting for you!