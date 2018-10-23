435 SW 3rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access media room pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 1 bed, 1 bath duplex in Grand Prairie includes ceiling fans, vinyl and hardwood flooring, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses such as Roma's Italian Bistro, El Rio Grande, Uptown Theatre in Grande Prairie, Jack in the Box, Habaneros and more. It's also close to Lee Elementary School and Downtown Grand Prairie.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



