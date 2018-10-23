All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

435 SW 3rd St, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 1 bed, 1 bath duplex in Grand Prairie includes ceiling fans, vinyl and hardwood flooring, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local businesses such as Roma's Italian Bistro, El Rio Grande, Uptown Theatre in Grande Prairie, Jack in the Box, Habaneros and more. It's also close to Lee Elementary School and Downtown Grand Prairie.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
