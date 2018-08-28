4348 Sierra Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Peaceful neighborhood and move in ready, this home has the master suite downstairs with other bedrooms upstairs. Family size kitchen with open feel and mobile island. Loft that can be a 4th bedroom, an office area or game room. Rear entry garage with land behind the home making the backyard area very secluded. Ideally located close to I-20, Hwys 360 and 408 as well as nearby Joe Pool Lake and shopping amenities and a great school district. $50 application fee for everyone over the age 18.Certified funds only.Made payable to Dora Favella. Tenant or tenants Agent to verify all information.