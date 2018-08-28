All apartments in Grand Prairie
4348 Sierra Drive

4348 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4348 Sierra Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Peaceful neighborhood and move in ready, this home has the master suite downstairs with other bedrooms upstairs. Family size kitchen with open feel and mobile island. Loft that can be a 4th bedroom, an office area or game room. Rear entry garage with land behind the home making the backyard area very secluded. Ideally located close to I-20, Hwys 360 and 408 as well as nearby Joe Pool Lake and shopping amenities and a great school district. $50 application fee for everyone over the age 18.Certified funds only.Made payable to Dora Favella. Tenant or tenants Agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 Sierra Drive have any available units?
4348 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 4348 Sierra Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4348 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4348 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4348 Sierra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4348 Sierra Drive offers parking.
Does 4348 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 Sierra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4348 Sierra Drive has a pool.
Does 4348 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 4348 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4348 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.

