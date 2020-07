Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A super nice, vault ceiling, corner lot house in great condition and location that you can't miss seeing. The house comes with 3 bedrooms and an office with closet that you can use it as a fourth bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, formal dining, breakfast area, patio, extra storage space in garage, extra space for parking, etc..you have it all. Come check it out before it's too late. Actual living space is 2,407 sf from the appraisal report.