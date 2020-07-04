4128 Hathaway Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! JUST REDUCED TO $1950 PER MONTH For apps RECEIVED BY 9-1. PLUS 2 WEEKS FREE FOR MOVE INS BY 9-15. KITCHEN RECENTLY REMODELED plus this home has fresh paint with popular gray tone with white trim. The kitchen is open to family room and has been recently updated with new white cabinets, SS appliances, and beautiful countertops & backsplash. This 2 story home has formal living areas as well as a family den and fireplace downstairs. Upstairs has 4 very nicely sized bedrooms. There is plenty of storage on this property starting with the 2 car oversized garage and a storage unit in the back. Also unique is that this home has 2 driveways, perfect for anyone that has more than 2 cars to park.