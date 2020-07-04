All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:13 AM

4128 Hathaway Drive

4128 Hathaway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4128 Hathaway Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! JUST REDUCED TO $1950 PER MONTH For apps RECEIVED BY 9-1. PLUS 2 WEEKS FREE FOR MOVE INS BY 9-15. KITCHEN RECENTLY REMODELED plus this home has fresh paint with popular gray tone with white trim. The kitchen is open to family room and has been recently updated with new white cabinets, SS appliances, and beautiful countertops & backsplash. This 2 story home has formal living areas as well as a family den and fireplace downstairs. Upstairs has 4 very nicely sized bedrooms. There is plenty of storage on this property starting with the 2 car oversized garage and a storage unit in the back. Also unique is that this home has 2 driveways, perfect for anyone that has more than 2 cars to park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Hathaway Drive have any available units?
4128 Hathaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Hathaway Drive have?
Some of 4128 Hathaway Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Hathaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Hathaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Hathaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Hathaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 4128 Hathaway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Hathaway Drive offers parking.
Does 4128 Hathaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Hathaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Hathaway Drive have a pool?
No, 4128 Hathaway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Hathaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4128 Hathaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Hathaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Hathaway Drive has units with dishwashers.

